Spring flour: Flour explosion from bakery Fells Point covers residents' homes

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Spring arrived Monday, but Baltimore residents woke up Sunday to a different kind of flour.

Homes along Bethel Street in Fells Point were covered in baking flour following an explosion at the H&S Bakery.

Residents told WJZ they reached out to the bakery when the flour explosion happened.

No one from the bakery came to clean it up until Monday morning.

Sources told WJZ that a malfunction at the bakery caused flour to come out of a pipe, spraying

With the flour all over, residents are concerned about it being a potential fire hazard and attracting rats.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 5:02 PM

