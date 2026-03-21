Baltimore residents encouraged to join Mayor Scott in citywide spring cleanup

Baltimore City's Spring Cleanup and Day of Service is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, providing residents of Baltimore a collective opportunity to tidy up their neighborhoods as warmer weather approaches.

"The Spring Cleanup helps us make Baltimore cleaner, greener, and more beautiful as we prepare for warmer weather. I encourage residents in every neighborhood to roll up your sleeves and join your neighbors in this citywide effort," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

Registration is open from March 16, 2026, to April 18, 2026, for residents, volunteer groups, and community associations looking to beautify their neighborhoods.

Mayor Scott, alongside members of Baltimore City DPW, DOT, and the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, will be in attendance.

The Mayor's Spring Cleanup underscores the critical role that collaboration plays in building clean, healthy neighborhoods," said DPW Director Matthew Garbark. "When residents, volunteers, and City employees work side by side, we strengthen not only our communities but also the relationships that support them year-round. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to neighborhood engagement and demonstrates the meaningful impact we can make when Baltimore comes together with a shared commitment to keeping our city clean."

How do I register?

For individuals planning to clean in their own community, call 311 or register online.

For those interested in sponsoring your neighborhood for a predetermined mayoral site, complete the DPW sponsorship form.

Cleanup bags will be distributed now until April 20 at the following locations:

2840 Sisson Street , 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday

, 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday 111 Kane Street, 9 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Residents may receive up to five debris bags for individual or blockwide cleanup efforts, while community groups and neighborhood associations can request up to 50.

Debris collection should be requested at the time of registration. Bags will be picked up at regular trash collection sites after 1:00 p.m on clean-up day.

Incentives for students and homeowners

This opportunity is not only essential for the continued cultivation of Baltimore City, but participants can also earn incentives for their contribution.

Baltimore City students in grades 3 through 12 who engage in the cleanup will earn up to four service-learning hours.

All Maryland public school students are required to complete 75 hours of student service-learning before graduation.

To request a Service-learning Verification Form, email Keita Wells at Keita.Wells@baltimorecity.gov.

Additionally, homeowners who take part in the Day of Service can reduce their water bill by earning a stormwater fee credit.

To be eligible, residents must register with Baltimore City 311 Services.

Click here for more information.