Rock band's instruments stolen from trailer after Maryland concert

A band says its trailer was broken into and several instruments were stolen following a concert earlier this week in Maryland.

The band, called Sponge, performed at The Fillmore Theatre in Silver Spring on Tuesday and was staying at the Holiday Inn hotel in College Park.

The next morning, they discovered their trailer had been broken into in the hotel parking lot, and six instruments were stolen.

The band Sponge says its trailer was broken into and several instruments were stolen following a concert in Silver Spring, Maryland. Sponge / Facebook

The band shared photos on social media showing the damage and what appeared to be a broken piece of metal that was attached to a padlock. The trailer could be seen propped open, with empty guitar cases on the ground.

The Prince George's Police Department confirmed it is investigating the burglary.

The band told CBS News Baltimore the stolen instruments included four electric guitars and two bass guitars.

They are hoping to spread the word in case anyone recognizes the instruments at local pawn shops or music stores.

The band shared the following descriptions:

1990s Reverend Commando, orange/pink sparkle, offset body, cream pickguard

Reverend Pete Anderson Signature Eastsider S, satin black, with a Railhammer Hyper Vintage bridge pickup

Reverend Warhawk, avocado/green burst, white pickguard

Black Fender Stratocaster, made in Corona, CA around 1997-98, serial Z0152378

Black Fender Jaguar bass

Black Fender Precision bass

Sponge is an American alternative rock band from Detroit, Michigan best known for their 1990s hits, "Plowed," "Molly (16 Candles)," "Wax Ecstatic," and "Have You Seen Mary."

They are currently on the road as the supporting act for Candlebox's "Can't Quit You Tour."

After the Maryland stop, they were scheduled to perform in Buffalo, New York. In another post on social media, the band thanked Candlebox for loaning them guitars so that show could go on.

Their tour continues Thursday at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before wrapping up on Oct. 30 in Sayreville, New Jersey.