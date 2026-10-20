Ocean City's Boardwalk Rock music festival announces lineup

The lineup has been announced for the Boardwalk Rock music festival to be held in Ocean City in May.

Among the headlining groups that will play at the May 14-16 event will be Korn, Bad Omens and Iron Maiden.

Others include Breaking Benjamin, Good Charlotte, Alice in Chains, Judas Priest, Marilyn Manson and The Prodigy.

In addition, Cypress Hill, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators and Sleeping with Sirens will perform.

A flyer promoting the lineup invites fans to sign up to receive a presale passcode to get advance access to tickets.

Presale tickets will be available on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., said an official post by organizers on Facebook.

The Facebook post reads: "Sign up now for a presale passcode at boardwalkrockfest.com to access guaranteed lowest-price GA Tickets for 1 HOUR ONLY!"