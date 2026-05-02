Travelers at BWI Airport stunned after Spirit Airlines shuts down

Spirit Airlines shut down its operations after more than three decades. It was BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport's second-largest airline carrier.

The low-cost carrier announced early Saturday morning that it would cease operations after failing to secure a government bailout.

"It is with great disappointment that Spirit Airlines has started winding down its global operations, effective immediately," the airline company wrote in a statement. "All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available."

Spirit Airlines said the company can't help rebook flights on another airline, but it will process refunds for flights purchased through Spirit.

BWI Airport travelers react

At BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday, Spirit Airlines' signs were gone. The counter was empty, without any staff members behind it, and there were no customers.

Airport leaders told Spirit customers not to come to the airport as all Spirit flights have been cancelled.

ALERT: @SpiritAirlines has ceased operations. Spirit passengers should not come to the airport.



More information for Spirit passengers is available at https://t.co/csXC2cTORw. pic.twitter.com/4KE7IxsGQ3 — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) May 2, 2026

"It's like a ghost town just right here, which is crazy," said Brooke Davis, who dropped someone off at the airport. She said it's an odd sight seeing no one at that section of the airport. "There was always people lining up, ready to go," she said.

Another traveler chimed in.

"Just bizarre to see this part of the airport just with no activity," said Leigh Robertson. "I still respected that they flew in the lane and made airfares cheaper."

Many were caught off guard by the abruptness of the news.

"We were just shocked that they would close abruptly without planning on anyone else travel," Raquel Allen said.

Allen said she feels for travelers trying to plan out their next steps.

"Great example, Leigh and I are here for my grandma's funeral that just happened," she said. "I don't know what we would have done if we were in the position that people were flying with Spirit might have had."

"...they're out of luck."

Travelers are also disappointed, considering Spirit offered affordable fare options.

"Now you have a lot of people in a terrible situation, honestly, because now you have to find airfare that might be more money because it's closer to the time that you need to depart," Davis said. "So people who are budgeting for this, they're out of luck."

Other airlines, including American, Delta, United, and Frontier, are offering rescue fares to get Spirit customers to their destinations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says Spirit Airlines will go through an orderly liquidation process. Customers who bought directly from Spirit will be refunded.