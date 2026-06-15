Spectacular weather across Maryland Monday ahead of late week storms

The weather in Maryland on Monday and Tuesday continues to look absolutely fantastic. Monday has a gusty northwest breeze with sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

We'll enjoy dry and comfortable weather through Wednesday before the chance of showers returns Wednesday. Severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Showers Wednesday, severe storms possible Thursday in Maryland

Showers will return to the forecast, especially Wednesday morning, as a warm front lifts in our direction. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. A noticeable increase in humidity will also take place by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for the chance of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms. Everyone should stay weather aware and keep checking back to forecasts as another line of severe storms with possible damaging winds crosses the area later Thursday. Ahead of the storms, temperatures will heat up into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures may reach nearly 100°.

AFRAM starts with showers, before weather turns nice

Juneteenth and the first day of AFRAM may start with a round of showers. The rain looks rather steady on Friday, but shouldn't feature much thunder or lightning, we'll continue to monitor that forecast closely with so many people planning to be outside.

The weather Saturday and Sunday looks absolutely spectacular with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity. Excellent conditions for AFRAM weekend or any other outdoor activities!