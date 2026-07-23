Spectacular summer weather arrives in Baltimore

Some of July's nicest weather has arrived in Maryland and will hang around through the beginning of the weekend. Heat, humidity, and scattered storms return early next week, so enjoy this nice break while we've got it!

Beautiful weather across Maryland now through Saturday

Humidity levels are low, the heat and storms have departed, and wildfire smoke has dispersed. We are entering into one of the nicest stretches of weather for the entire month of July. After a morning in the upper 50s and 60s., temperatures only peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday afternoon, with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and a fresh northerly breeze.

Pleasant weather will stick around through Saturday. Temperatures peak in the lower 80s each afternoon, with dry-feeling air.

Humidity and temperatures begin to inch upward on Sunday, with a low-end chance of a few spotty showers and/or storms later in the day. A greater chance of storms arrives early next workweek.

Humid weather, scattered storms return to Maryland next week

Warmer and muggier weather returns next Monday. In addition, thunderstorms will also develop Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday may include another round of heat and storms. A few stronger storms are possible. We'll continue to watch the situation as the details become more clear - passing along updates as they do.