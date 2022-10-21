Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection

BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.

Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved.

Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.

Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles.

"This was a sensitive piece of property with the history, the ballfields that have been here since 1956," said resident Ed Crizer.

"We're here for the eagles, said Keith Taylor President of the Sparrows Point North Point Heritage Society. "We're here for the heritage."

Tradepoint Atlantic is the company redeveloping Sparrows Point, once home to world-famous Bethlehem Steel.

Residents said they've long inquired about the future of Penwood, the site between an Amazon fulfillment center and Jones Creek.

"We were always told they had no plans for it, and then come this past summer, they filed permits to develop it," Crizer said.

"Penwood Fields is going to have a warehouse on it. I mean, a warehouse! I mean, how many warehouses can you have here?," asked Taylor. "The Penwood Fields are clean. There was never ever any industrial use on the fields."

Tradepoint Atlantic's Executive Vice President told WJZ in a statement the company is committed to ensuring the eagles are protected, saying in part, Maryland Fish and Wildlife is advising them "on best practices, including a no disturbance zone within a certain distance of the nest and the cessation of work during nesting and mating seasons."

Because of that, the work will take two years -- double the time to build a new warehouse here.

The company also points out it recently donated 21 acres of the site to the county.

The local historical society hinted at other legal channels to try to halt the work. Tradepoint Atlantic says it looks forward to working with the county to develop sparrows point park and cultural center.

"To me, it's just greed," Crizer said. "They have 3,300 acres to develop and they're worried about these last 60 they knew were controversial."