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Sparrows Point fire draws heavy emergency response Saturday night

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

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Baltimore County Fire Department is working to extinguish a heavy two-story dwelling fire in Sparrows Point that sparked Saturday evening.

Fire officials told WJZ that they were dispatched to the 4500 block of Greencove Circle for a two-story dwelling fire at 9:48 p.m.

When units arrived, they found heavy fire showing at the building.

Officials say all occupants were evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Citizen video showed a heavy first responder presence in a residential neighborhood as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.

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