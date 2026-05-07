Southwest passenger describes planes clipping at BWI airport: "It was a good jolt"

A Southwest Airlines passenger traveling out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport shared a video with CBS News Baltimore after the plane he was on clipped another aircraft earlier this week.

The video by Kevin White, who was heading home to Connecticut, showed the moments after two airplanes hit each other while leaving the gates on Monday, May 4.

"It was almost like if you got rear-ended at a slow speed," White said. "It was a good jolt."

White said he and his wife noticed how close the planes were when they sat down, but didn't think anything of it.

"I looked down, and we noticed that the wings were kind of close," White said. "I said, 'Well, they know what they're doing. Next thing you know, they bumped us."

According to both the FAA and Southwest Airlines, Southwest flights 1048 to Connecticut and 562 to Houston backed into each other and caused minor damage to the wingtips.

Passengers on both flights were forced to change planes. Southwest said the planes were immediately removed from service.

Review underway over Southwest flights

Southwest said no passengers were injured, and an internal review is underway.

In a statement, Southwest said, "Safety is their top priority for both passengers and employees."

"Hey, ground, Southwest 1048, we had contact between the 2 aircraft back here," the pilot said. "We're going to need to taxi straight ahead back to Alpha 7."

However, beforehand, the FAA said that the area is an area where air traffic controllers typically do not have any communication with the crew.

CBS News Baltimore was told that navigating the gates at BWI for pilots and planes takes a bit of geometry. Patience and awareness are needed to safely maneuver.

The FAA is investigating.

FAA: No communication area

On Live ATC, the pilot of flight 1048 can be heard telling ground control about the incident after the collision.

Both pilots were permitted to push back from gates A7 and A9 per Live ATC recordings. Both pilots were given taxi instructions but communicated with ground control that they had traffic around them. Then the planes clipped wings.

"It's not uncommon to have two gates push at the same time, and again with the blessing of ground control. I think it boils down to just communication within the ramp crew about who's pushing where," Bill Pearce, a commercial airline pilot, told WJZ.

The FAA said this is an uncontrolled ramp, meaning the flight crews do not have communication with the air traffic control tower. All communications are through ground control.

This incident came just one day after a United Airlines jet hit a Baltimore bakery truck driving on the NJ Turnpike. The jet was on final approach on a flight coming from Venice, Italy.

"It appears to be nothing short of a miracle to me, that he even survived that," Warren Boardley Sr. told WJZ in a one-on-one interview.

The driver, Warren Boardley Jr., was injured and is home in Maryland recovering.