Man dies after shooting at Southeast Baltimore jewelry store
A man is dead after a fatal shooting at a Southeast Baltimore jewelry store early Thursday morning.
Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fleet Street for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Preliminary findings suggest the shooting may have happened during a commercial burglary, police said.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.