Man dies after shooting at Southeast Baltimore jewelry store

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at a Southeast Baltimore jewelry store early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to the 2200 block of Fleet Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary findings suggest the shooting may have happened during a commercial burglary, police said.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.