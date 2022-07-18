Watch CBS News
Man, 23, killed in southeast Baltimore shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man has died after he was shot early Monday in southeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol near the 1400 block of East Fayette Street about 12:49 a.m. when they saw the victim, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground, Baltimore Police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 8:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

