Southbound Howard Street to close Friday evening
BALTIMORE -- Southbound Howard Street will be close to through traffic between W. Madison and W. Preston Streets with detours in effect, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said Friday.
The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, and persist until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.
Motorists are encouraged to use Waze for live detour navigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.