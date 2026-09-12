South Africa Springboks defeat New Zealand All Blacks in historic Baltimore rugby match

South Africa Springboks beat New Zealand All Blacks 43-28 in rugby's greatest rivalry at M&T Bank Stadium.

The rivalry stretches back more than a century. The team played the fourth game of the series Saturday afternoon.

Fans came from up the road and overseas to see rugby's greatest rivalry.

"First rugby match international I've ever seen," James Davis, who came to watch the game, said.

"We didn't expect it to come over here," Sibu Mko, a fan, said.

Parties took place before and after the All Blacks and Springboks game.

"There's a huge history between the All Blacks and the Springboks in South Africa," former All Blacks Player Jerome Kaino told WJZ earlier this week. "It's been long-standing. Every time we play each other, it's never an easy game, so it's pretty cool to be able to bring it here to the U.S."

Gary Stone traveled with his friends for the Baltimore game. He said this matchup is extra special for him.

"In 1981, I played the pre-game; I was 20 years old, to the South Africa Springboks against the USA Eagles," he said.

Not everyone who showed up was a die-hard fan. Terry and Sonia Thompson bought tickets to the game for their 30th wedding anniversary, hoping to experience something new.

"When we read these guys were coming here, the All Blacks, the Haka," Sonia Thompson said. "That's the best thing. So, my husband bought the tickets."

The Thompsons, along with many others, hope this is the first of many international rugby games at the Bank.

"The game is tougher," Tery Thompson said. "The speed is there."

"We hope so because we have the World Cup in 2031," Davis said. "And if you don't know, there's 60% less injuries to your kids in rugby than there is in football."

"What this game is going to do is help bring the Rugby World Cup here, and then it'll change it," Stone said. "Just like the soccer World Cup did."