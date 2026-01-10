Soaking rain expected in Maryland on Saturday

Happy Saturday, Maryland.

Rain will be the weather story of the day across the state. Then, we'll deal with gusty winds to close out the weekend.

Saturday soaker

Moderate intensity rainfall was detected on First Alert Radar in the predawn hours on the Eastern Shore and southern Maryland. As rain overtakes the state this morning, more moderate (and even areas of heavy rainfall are possible, along with a rumble or two of thunder) are expected. The heaviest rain moves through between 10 AM and 4 PM.

As we approach sunset, rain begins to taper from west to east. Widespread heavy rain will move northward, leaving Maryland with a few spotty showers. There still is a risk for a shower or two to have some embedded heavy rain but that will be more spotty tonight into Sunday morning.

Stronger winds, brief showers Sunday

Overall, Sunday will be the drier of the two weekend days. A few, brief showers will move through along with a cold front but the story of the day will be the stronger winds.

Sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts to around 40 mph are possible on Sunday. A few wind gusts could be a little stronger as the cold front moves through with gusty showers. Some wintry precipitation could mix in with the brief rain showers, as well. Winds begin to calm Sunday night into Monday. Monday will be breezy but not with winds as strong as Sunday.

Quiet start to work week before midweek wintry potential

Monday and Tuesday appear bright and close to - if not above - seasonal high temperatures.

A pair of systems will move through or nearby Wednesday and Thursday, bringing precipitation chances back to Maryland. Wednesday night into Thursday, as temperatures cool, we could see some wintry weather move through. A few snow showers are possible and the First Alert Weather team is monitoring that potential.