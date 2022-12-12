Sleep Health: Understanding "junk sleep" and how you can avoid it

BALTIMORE — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three adults do not get enough sleep.

"It's very common to have poor quality sleep," says Dr. Sanjay P. Shah, the Medical Director of LifeBridge Health Sleep Center. "I think it's probably in the millions, millions of people who don't sleep well."

Dr. Shah says adults should get 7 to 9 hours of sleep. But if you're getting that and still don't feel rested, it could be "junk sleep."

"It's when you have sleep which is not refreshing," he says. "You probably feel tired when you wake up in the morning."

"Junk sleep" is a popular term for bad, poor quality sleep. Some common causes are noise, light, children, or pets. Sleep deficiency is linked to chronic problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and depression.

"Just have a consistent bedtime routine, and that will help you sleep better at night," he says.

Doctor Shah recommends sticking to a bedtime. He said it helps to keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet. You should also avoid stimulating activity right before bedtime, like exercise. He urges you to limit screen time and put your devices away. Dr. Shah also says to keep a positive attitude, because stressing out about sleep will only make it worse.