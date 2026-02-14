Single vehicle crash sparks power outages in Owings Mills

A single vehicle accident in Owings Mills left property owners without power on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Owings Mills Blvd and Reisterstown Road during the early hours of Valentine's Day.

When crews arrived at 5:45 a.m., they found that a single vehicle had crashed into a pole, disrupting power lines and traffic signals.

At 6:13 a.m., BCFD announced that one person had been rescued with unknown injuries and several roads were closed.

Officials also noted that the incident caused numerous power outages, and BGE had been notified.

MVC RESCUE Owings Mill Blvd & Reisterstown Rd #21117 Crews arrived to vehicle accident with multiple power lines down | 1 person rescued | unknown injuries | use caution in the area- several road closures and numerous power outages reported | BGE notified | DT 0552 | CS pic.twitter.com/sLzqYs7Qi5 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 14, 2026

WJZ reached out to BGE for comment, in which they confirmed that the accident damaged two poles, resulting in ten customers being without service.

At 3:37 p.m., crews were still on site making repairs. However, a BGE rep confirmed that power would be restored later in the afternoon or early evening.

Baltimore County Fire Department has advised caution in the area.