Silver Alert activated for grandmother and grandson who went missing during severe storms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing grandmother and her grandson, according to authorities.

Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a red Kia Soul at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

The Kia Soul had a Maryland license plate of MD 8CT2557, according to authorities.

Family members fear that Davis may have suffered a medical emergency or that she and her grandson may be missing due to some storm-related incident, police said.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother's whereabouts should call Missing Person Detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 6:56 PM

