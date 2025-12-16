7th annual Shrimp and Gifts event gives Baltimore children a special Christmas

More than 120 children were treated to a special Christmas surprise on Tuesday, with a shopping spree, a meal, and the chance to meet some of the Baltimore Ravens.

The seventh-annual Shrimp and Gifts took place at a local Walmart, where the children were given $200 gift cards and a meal courtesy of Jimmy's Famous Seafood and Frank's Pizza & Pasta.

The children from various programs in the Baltimore area were dropped on by donated party buses and limousines. They came from the SEED School of Maryland, St. Ignatius School, SAFE Alternative Program, Torrey Smith's Level 82 Academy, and the Challenge 2 Change Program.

Several children who were impacted by gun violence over the years, including Raven Wyatt, who was struck by a stray bullet when she was 3 years old and was told she may never walk again.

Among the sponsors playing a role in Shrimp and Gifts were WJZ, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, TD Jakes Foundation, Walmart, the Famous Fund, Bank of America, Coke Consolidated, ProMD Health, Franks Pizza & Pasta, Baltimore Graphics, Yorktowne Sports, The Event Curators, and DTS Transportation.

Ravens, food, and gifts

The children were surprised with $200 gift cards at Walmart, a Superhero-themed party, a meal, and food boxes and gifts for their families.

"I'm having a lot of fun," said shopper Gionnie.

"I got some transformers, I got Legos, and I am thinking about getting more action figures," Daide said.

The children were also gifted with savings accounts to be opened in their name, thanks to some generous sponsors.

But another big surprise was getting to meet and shop with some of the Baltimore Ravens, including Tez Walker, Kyle Van Noy and Mike Green.

"It was a very dope experience for me," Walker said. "This is something I wish I could have done as a kid. Us, Ravens players, coming through and putting smiles on their faces, them getting to meet some of their favorite guys, while shopping for things they want, it was very heartfelt. I've enjoyed it."

"One thing I learned, whenever you are fortunate enough to be able to give, you give back as much as possible. I take a lot of pride in that," Green, the Ravens' rookie linebacker, added. "It's a great experience to be out here today and see all of the smiles. It's just a pleasure to be there."

Walker, the Ravens' second-year wide receiver, said he enjoyed walking around with children as they searched for a Christmas gift.

"I was with three boys, seeing them, and I was interested in the same stuff," Walker said. "They stayed in the electronics and got all of the gaming stuff. But coming out here and doing this for them and seeing people shell-shocked that we are out here doing this, it means a lot to us."

Walker added the importance of giving back, especially knowing the love and support they receive from the community.

"It's so important for us because they show up for us screaming their hearts out, so it's nothing for us to come out and show support for them and show that we appreciate them," Walker said.