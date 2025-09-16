Showery weather at times across Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday

Scattered showers will pivot across much of central and eastern Maryland throughout this Tuesday. While the weather isn't a washout Tuesday or Wednesday, there will be times when showers will produce some moderate to briefly heavy downpours.

Showers pivot across Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday

An areas of low pressure churning to our south will send spokes of showers in our direction. The first band of showers early Tuesday morning was impacting mainly our eastern shore communities. As this storm system slowly drifts north, more rain bands will pivot west of Chesapeake Bay, and impact areas in and around Baltimore with occasional showers.

In addition to the wet weather today at times, conditions will be breezy. Expect northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with winds gusting up to 30 mph, especially along and east of Chesapeake Bay.

Wednesday is an Alert Day Possible — not for severe or extreme weather, but for disruptive travel conditions. Expect occasional gusty showers, especially along the Bay and across the Eastern Shore, which could make commutes slower and outdoor plans messy. With highs stuck in the upper 60s to near 70 and gray skies hanging around, it will feel more like October than mid-September. The First Alert Weather Team may need to upgrade Wednesday to an Alert Day depending on how widespread and intense the showers are forecast to be Wednesday.

Beautiful and warm weather returns to Maryland late week

After a cloudy start to Thursday with a leftover shower possible, we'll start to see the sunshine return Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will top out around 80°. More delightful weather is likely on Friday with a summery feel and highs returning to the middle to upper 80s.

A back door cold front will cross the area late Friday bringing some cooler, but nice weather this weekend.

Weekend weather is cooler, but nice across Maryland

High pressure to our north will keep winds northeast on Saturday providing a nice, but cooler day. Instead of middle to upper 80s, highs will reach the middle to upper 70s. Saturday will be the sunnier half of the weekend.

A weak weather disturbance will approach Sunday into Monday bringing widely isolated to scattered sprinkles and light showers. At this time, low level dry air may not even allow these showers to reach the ground.

By Monday night, skies should be partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s as the Lions face the Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium here in Baltimore.