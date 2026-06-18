Showers and storms then heat and wind across Maryland Thursday

Thursday will feature plenty of changeable weather. Showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning will give way to partial clearing and windy conditions. Another round of showers Friday morning should clear by afternoon providing us a spectacular weekend forecast.

Thursday morning storms, strong gusty winds and heat to follow

Widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across Maryland Thursday morning. While some stronger storms and a few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible, most of the area will not see severe weather. Some gusty winds, heavy downpours, thunder and lighting are possible with the stronger storms.

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity push out by early afternoon. Skies will partially clear and the wind will begin gusting 30 to 40 mph. With wind gusts of this magnitude for most of the afternoon and early evening, bridge restrictions and warnings may take place for travelers. Temperatures will quickly soar once the rain ends into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Any thunderstorms that develop later this afternoon and evening should form well south of the area.

An additional area of showers and non-severe thunderstorms will lift north later tonight and provide us a wet Friday morning. Showers Friday will exit by midday and early afternoon providing us a delightful evening.

Pleasant AFRAM and Father's Day Weekend weather in Baltimore

After some morning showers Friday, the weather will clear up for AFRAM events in the afternoon and evening. Friday afternoon looks breezy and pleasant, with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy and beautiful day. Afternoon temperatures peak in the middle 80s, with plenty of sunshine.

Father's Day looks good overall. A batch of showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out later Sunday. Right now, most of those showers and storms should hold off until after sunset. But, we'll continue to monitor in case the timeline speeds up. A chance of showers and storms lingers into Monday.