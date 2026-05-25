Wet weather, storms across Maryland for Memorial Day

The wet weather pattern that developed late last week will continue across Maryland on Memorial Day.

Areas of dense morning fog will slowly lift by mid to late morning.

Scattered showers, storms on Memorial Day

Temperatures in the lower 60s will start to lift into the lower 70s as a warm front to our south pushes north. For the afternoon and evening hours, you'll notice the air feeling more muggy.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible with the warmer temperatures. While this afternoon doesn't look to be a washout, there could be some brief and sudden downpours as showers and storms form in the higher humidity.

More fog is likely tonight with lows in the 60s.

Warmer weather and end to rain this week

Tuesday will be noticeably warmer across Maryland with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible after another round of fog for the morning commute.

Wednesday will be similar with patchy areas of dense fog possible, especially during the morning, followed by variable clouds with a few widely scattered showers and storms.

Thursday should be the last of the rain chances with a leftover shower or thunderstorm. Highs will climb close to 80°

Weekend weather in Baltimore

After a very dreary Memorial Day Weekend, next weekend is looking brighter and milder than the holiday weekend. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 70s.