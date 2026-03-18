Man dead, another critically injured after Baltimore shooting

One man is dead, and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday night, according to police officials.

Officers were called to the 300 block of N. Gilmor Street around 11:48 p.m. for a shot spotter alert.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Maryland Hospital, where he died shortly after.

While officers were still on the scene, a second victim, a 44-year-old man, walked into a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. On Wednesday morning, police said the man is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.

As of Wednesday, there have been 24 homicides in Baltimore in 2026, a 17% drop compared to 29 homicides at this time in 2025, according to data from police.

Data shows there have been 48 non-fatal shootings so far this year, compared to 49 at this time last year.

In early March, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said violent crime numbers have remained consistent with last year's crime rate.

"In 2025, we set a new benchmark for historically low violence in our city, and, so far this year, we are maintaining levels close to that progress," Scott said. "While the work that has gone into consistently maintaining that decrease should be noted, it is clear that there is more work to do in order for us to decrease violence across Baltimore even further than last year."

The mayor said law enforcement, community engagement and city and state prosecutors will increase their efforts going into the spring.