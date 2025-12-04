Man killed, another injured in separate Baltimore shootings Wednesday

A man died, and another was injured after two separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday, police said.

Another shooting that took place early Thursday, just after midnight, in the 3500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, left a 37-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Southeast Baltimore shooting

On Wednesday, around 11:30 p.m., officers said they responded to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Glover Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call 410-396-2422.

Northeast Baltimore shooting

Police were called to the 5900 block of Belair Road around 11:37 p.m. for a reported shooting shortly after the previous incident.

Once on the scene, officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100.

Crime down in Baltimore

The shootings occurred as Baltimore continues to record a historic drop in violent crime, according to data from the mayor's office.

On Dec. 1, the mayor reported a 29% drop in homicides and a 25% drop in non-fatal shootings for November, compared to the same time last year.

The city has recorded 127 homicides and 288 non-fatal shootings so far in 2025, representing a continued decline, data shows. This time last year, the city had recorded 181 homicides and 385 non-fatal shootings by this time.

"127 homicides represents the fewest number of homicides Baltimore has seen on record since at least 1970," the mayor said in a statement.

Data also shows that aggravated assaults dropped by 11%, auto thefts dropped by 29% and carjackings dropped by 36% as of November 29.

"As we enter the last month of the year, we are doubling down on our work to continue this progress into 2026 and beyond," the mayor said. "One life lost to violence is one too many."