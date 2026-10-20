Shooting in Baltimore Monday night kills 1, injures 2

A shooting in Baltimore on Monday night killed one person and injured two others, according to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

An officer was conducting a business check in the 3200 block of Belair Road around 11 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots and sent outside the business to investigate, said a statement issued Tuesday by the BPD.

The officer found a 39-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Additional officers then arrived on the scene and discovered a 21-year-old man also suffering from gunshot injuries, the statement said.

A third victim from the incident -- also a 21-year-old man -- walked into a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, the BPD said.

EMS workers responded to the scene and transported the two wounded individuals to the hospital. The 39-year-old died of his injuries.

The injuries of the other two wounded men were not considered life-threatening, the statement said.

BPD homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or reach out to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The incident on Belair Road was the latest in a wave of recent shootings across the city.