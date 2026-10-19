Baltimore leaders promise solutions and "holistic" approach amid new round of deadly violence

West Baltimore neighbors told WJZ on Monday they were shaken by the news of a deadly shooting that happened at their local gas station. But some community members added that they were also not surprised.

Baltimore Police still haven't announced any information about suspects in Sunday's two shootings: one at the BP gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, and another near a liquor store in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road.

Five people were shot at the BP gas station shooting, with two of the victims -- a 34-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man -- dying after being taken to the hospital. Three people were shot at the shooting in Northwest Baltimore, and all three are reportedly stable.

While the city has seen historic declines in deadly violence, residents and city leaders alike recognize the approach to curbing violence still isn't enough.

Latest round of violence

Many people come to the BP gas station on Edmondson Avenue because the gas is cheaper than most, making it a bright spot for them. However, after Sunday's shooting, some worry that it is becoming a hotspot.

"The police are always here, it's just really sad that two people lost their lives and three other people were hurt," said Deborah, a Baltimore resident.

Sunday's shootings come on the heels of other incidents of gun violence in the last month. Most notably, the West Baltimore shootings that killed 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, 18-year-old Donte Gregory and 19-year-old Wesley Harris.

Last week, Erick Juarez-Avila, 36, and Juan Espinoza-Trampa, 41, were shot and killed in another quintuple shooting last week in Highlandtown.

Back in 2023, in the same spot as the Edmondson Avenue shooting, six people were shot, including a local boxer who died.

A man was convicted in 2024 for that shooting, and police commit to that same ending for all of the recent violence in the city.

"We're not gonna give up on it. It's frustrating, but we're gonna continue to push," said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley Sunday. "We're gonna try to solve this one and hold those accountable…that's the only thing we can do."

If you know anything about Sunday's shootings, or any of the other recent violence, you can call police at 410-396-2466. You can also leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Approach to public safety

When it comes to solutions, Deborah believes there needs to be better community investment.

"I know they're trying to build hotels, they're trying to make the [Inner Harbor] a better place because of tourism. I get that, Baltimore is a wonderful place," she said. "[But] I think the money should be spent concentrating on not trying to send people to jail. How do we get them jobs, how do we get them training, education."

Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock recently marked a month as the head of city council's Public Safety Committee. He said he's been trying to take a more holistic approach in tackling issues around public safety, saying he wants to have more community input, as well as collaboration with other agencies and organizations.

He said to fix public safety means addressing a web of issues.

"I know we're in the right track, but it's gonna take all of us. Thinking about our neighborhood leaders, our neighboring residents, if you see something say something -- but also just being good to one another," Bullock said. "Trying to deal with these issues from a larger perspective."

Bullock also represents the area where the Edmondson Avenue shooting happened. He recognizes how unsafe people around the city feel.

WJZ ran into some of those who question the city's safety Monday.

"It doesn't make any sense how you can't go nowhere today, there's always [shootings happening]. [You get scared] to come out here. I don't even come out when it gets dark," said Charlene Muse.

As of Oct. 1, homicides were down 15.3% compared to Oct. 1, 2025, according to city data. Nonfatal shootings, meanwhile, were down 4.2%.

Police data shows there have been 97 homicides in the city as of Monday, there were 105 at this point last year. Nonfatal shootings are now slightly up, with 250 reported so far this year, while there were 247 at this point last year.