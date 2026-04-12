At least 5 injured in shootings within 12 hours in Baltimore this weekend, police say

At least five people were injured in shootings within 12 hours across Baltimore this weekend, according to police.

The victims included three men and two women, with the youngest being 23 years old.

Police said a 44-year-old man crashed after he was shot around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, in the 1100 block of W. Lafayette Avenue in West Baltimore. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Less than three hours later, officers said a 42-year-old woman arrived at a hospital after she was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive. Police are working to determine where the shooting took place.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, police said a 23-year-old woman was critically injured after she was shot in the 1800 block of Falls Road in East Baltimore.

Nearly 30 minutes later, police said a 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old man showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Gun violence in Baltimore City

On Friday, April 10, Baltimore police reported 31 homicide victims in 2026, compared to 35 at that point in 2025. Police also said that as of Friday, there were 69 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore this year, compared to 71 last year.

The Baltimore City Gun Violence Data, compiled by CBS News, shows that as of April 7, 418 people have been shot in the city within the past 12 months. Data shows that people between the ages of 22 to 25 years old have been victimized the most by gun violence during that timeframe (15 dead, 46 shot).

Within the past 12 months, 41 people between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, and 52 between the ages of 18 to 21 have been shot in Baltimore, according to the Gun Violence Tracker.