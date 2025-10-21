Neighbors shocked after man killed, woman injured in NE Baltimore shooting

A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Cameron Road.

Baltimore Police said a 35-year-old man died at the hospital after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old woman was also shot, but is expected to survive.

Neighbors say the victims were moving out

Neighbors told WJZ they believe the shooting was targeted, and that it appears the people who were shot were moving out of a home on that street.

Neighbors said they were inside their homes when they heard gunfire, only to run outside and find two people shot.

"I literally grew up here, never had any type of crime in that magnitude," a neighbor said.

According to the dispatch call, the woman is pregnant, and the male victim was found in a vehicle, shot multiple times.

A woman was heard asking for help and telling the officer to share that she was shot in her stomach.

Aftermath of the shooting

All that's left of the scene is glass on the ground.

A neighbor said she has lived in the neighborhood her entire life and has never witnessed a scene like this.

"It is a little disturbing, only because my mom is here," the neighbor said. "I've known all these neighbors all my life, so it does put them a little bit at risk. The neighborhood is a good neighborhood, so this is a huge decline, I would say."

While Baltimore City Police have not released any specific suspect details, according to the dispatch call, officers were looking for a man in a black hoodie and blue jeans running up Tunbridge Road toward Midwood Avenue.

If you know anything you can contact Baltimore City Police Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100. Tips can be reported anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LockUp.