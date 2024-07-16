Shooting at Baltimore's Westside Shopping Center leaves man dead

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded around 5:41 p.m. to the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue where they found a 20-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Anyone with any information should call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.