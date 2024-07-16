Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting at Baltimore's Westside Shopping Center leaves man dead

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man died after he was shot Tuesday evening in the parking lot of Westside Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore.

Police responded around 5:41 p.m. to the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue where they found a 20-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police. 

Anyone with any information should call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.