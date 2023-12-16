Sheriff's office makes emergency request for pedestrian crossing protections at South Baltimore intersection

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Sheriff's deputies issued 50 warning citations to drivers who failed to properly stop at an intersection in South Baltimore on Thursday, prompting them to ask for emergency pedestrian crossing protections, according to authorities.

The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office was alerted to dangerous driving at the intersection of East Randall Street and Webster Street after a female pedestrian with a baby in a stroller and her dog were struck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver, deputies said.

The traffic enforcement operation was conducted at the behest of City Councilman Eric Costello, according to authorities.

Deputies were sent to the intersection to observe driving patterns during the evening rush hour. They noted that most people who failed to properly stop at a stop sign at the intersection lived in the area and were aware of the collision involving the female with the stroller.

The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Friday night noting that "the high number of infractions indicates to the Sheriff's Office there is a significant danger to pedestrians at this intersection."

"Most vehicles pulled over had already entered the crosswalk before slowing to make their turn," the statement said. "This would have vehicles striking a pedestrian if they had been in the crosswalk. The issue is compounded because the intersection is proximal to Riverside Park, which increases foot traffic; the crosswalk is on a curve where parked cars may obstruct the view, and at night, it may be even more difficult to see pedestrians."

The high number of infractions prompted the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office to make an emergency request for the Baltimore City Department of Transportation to place highly visible pedestrian crossing placards at the intersection and repaint the stop sign line, according to authorities.

In addition, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office asked that department officials evaluate the brightness of the streetlights at the intersection, deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies will soon return to the intersection to conduct enforcement. When they do, they'll be issuing citations rather than warnings, according to authorities.

While conducting traffic enforcement at the Riverside intersection, deputies also looked for drivers who committed parking violations in the area, particularly in no-stopping zones on corners. During that time, deputies issued 94 parking citations for no parking violations and 31 citations for residential parking permit violations, deputies said.