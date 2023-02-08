'Armed and dangerous' man who fired gun, injured officer prompting shelter-in-place wanted in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are searching for an armed man who fired a gun and injured an officer prompting a shelter-in-place Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville.

Officers said 24-year-old David Emory Lithicum is wanted by police, and is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Police are telling residents near Powers Avenue to shelter-in-place because of the armed man who is on the run.

Police are telling residents to find another location for the night if they cannot get home.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Major police presence off York Road. Police say they are on the scene of a barricade situation on Powers Avenue. Neighbors are asked to shelter in place. Officials say one officer was injured - we are waiting for an update from police @wjz pic.twitter.com/deTyjSCyUe — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 8, 2023

Police responded to the area of Powers Avenue for a crisis situation around 2:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect fired a shot at officers during a barricade situation.

Lithicum is described as a white male, auburn hair, facial hair and believe hair is longer than the image provided by police.

Police say they are searching for David Emory Lithicum, 24 yrs old and 5’7. He is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection to the barricade situation in Cockeysville. Residents are asked to remain sheltered in place. @wjz pic.twitter.com/qZPZUxKNlM — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) February 8, 2023

This is a developing story.