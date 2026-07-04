Severe thunderstorms impact Baltimore's Independence Day celebrations

Independence Day events in Baltimore were either delayed or canceled due to a severe thunderstorm sweeping the area.

The Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival was postponed to a later day. Though, organizers continued on with their drone show delay.

The Pier Six Pavilion show was also canceled, while the Pratt Street Market @ Night as well as the Fireworks show at the Inner Harbor were delayed due to the storm.

Celebrations go on

Despite triple-digit heat and a severe thunderstorm, Baltimore found a way to party and enjoy the 4th.

"We just came from eating," said Shenise Jackson, who came to the Inner Harbor for the fireworks.

Many tried to spend most of the day out of the sun. If they were outside, they cooled off as much as they could.

"Went to work," Ann Lacy said. "Air conditioning and everything."

"We came [out] later in the day and had ice cream," Katie Lalande said. "We played in the water."

Many waited patiently for what they call the best part of Independence Day.

"Everybody at one place," Marco Blackwell said. "They're watching the fireworks."

"I come here every year," Lacy said before enjoying the Inner Harbor fireworks show. "I love it."

"We haven't been down to the harbor since he was a baby," Jackson said. "So, that was like 10 years ago. So, I'm looking forward to seeing the fireworks."

Although it went on later than expected, the fireworks did not disappoint the crowd at the Inner Harbor.

It capped off a night where many were reminded of years of history and what Independence Day means to them.

"Hanging out with family," Chyne Jackson said.

"Our country has been going through a lot the past however many years, and it's just time to come together…and just to celebrate our freedoms that we do have," Lalande said.

Light Rail services suspended

Meanwhile, the Light Rail suspended service at all stations south of Patapsco after power lines and trees were downed during severe thunderstorms moving through the region.

The Maryland Transportation Administration said shuttle service will be available for the following stations up until the storm damage is removed:

Glen Burnie/Cromwell

Ferndale

BWI Airport

BWI Business District

Lithicum

North Lithicum

Nursery Road

Baltimore Highlands

Riders should expect longer than usual travel times if they plan to take the Light Rail from Glen Burnie or BWI to Baltimore.