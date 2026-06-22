Severe storms to bring possible damaging winds across Maryland Monday

One or two lines of strong to severe storms are likely across Maryland beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into Monday evening. Damaging winds, torrential downpours, lightning, and an isolated tornado are possible impacts from these storms.

Afternoon and early evening severe storms across Maryland

Monday morning will feature quiet and dry weather across the Baltimore metro. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with some pockets of sunshine. Temperatures will quickly warm well into the 80s by lunchtime.

One or two lines of severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across Maryland during the peak heat of the day. The storms will develop west and north of the Baltimore metro and then sweep through the area. The timeline of storms looks to be between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Any storm may feature damaging winds, torrential downpours, intense lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado. After 7 p.m. there will be lingering showers and storms for parts of the area, but the severe weather threat should be over.

There will be a rather large range in temperatures across the state today with northern Maryland experiencing high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s, meanwhile Baltimore City and points south will see highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values may climb as high as the mid-90s this afternoon in Baltimore.

Election day weather in Maryland

A few showers will be leftover on Tuesday morning but should move out of our area by midday. Tuesday's highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

More showers and thunderstorms developing late this week

Wednesday looks like the pick of the week with sunshine, lighter winds, comfortably low humidity. Highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Humidity starts creeping back up on Thursday. Once the humidity surges, it sticks around through at least the first half of the weekend.

We will see a typical summer-time type pattern with isolated afternoon scattered storms beginning Thursday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will be right on par for average in the mid to upper 80s to near 90° through the weekend.

Right now of the two weekend days, Sunday looks to be the drier day and is our pick of the weekend.