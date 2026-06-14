Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storm threat impacts Sunday's plans in the Baltimore area

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

The threat of severe storms in Maryland impacted plans around Baltimore on Sunday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties until 11 p.m.

Baltimore's Pride Festival ends early

In Baltimore, the Pride Festival adjusted its times to avoid severe weather on Sunday. Instead of ending at 9 p.m., the festival was ordered to conclude at 5 p.m.

Entry to the festival ended at 3:30 p.m., and vendors were told to shut down completely by 4 p.m. 

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation as we work toward a safe and orderly conclusion of today's event.

Baltimore City pools close

All of the city park pools closed earlier than normal, at 4 p.m. The Rec. and Parks said it operated only one shift on Sunday.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue