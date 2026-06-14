Severe storm threat impacts Sunday's plans in the Baltimore area

The threat of severe storms in Maryland impacted plans around Baltimore on Sunday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties until 11 p.m.

Baltimore's Pride Festival ends early

In Baltimore, the Pride Festival adjusted its times to avoid severe weather on Sunday. Instead of ending at 9 p.m., the festival was ordered to conclude at 5 p.m.

Entry to the festival ended at 3:30 p.m., and vendors were told to shut down completely by 4 p.m.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation as we work toward a safe and orderly conclusion of today's event.

Baltimore City pools close

All of the city park pools closed earlier than normal, at 4 p.m. The Rec. and Parks said it operated only one shift on Sunday.