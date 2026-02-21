Blood donors honor killed Capital Gazette journalist, help curb nationwide blood shortage

Many blood donors rolled up their sleeves to donate in honor of Wendi Winters, one of the five people killed in the tragic Capital Gazette shooting in 2018.

It's the 17th blood drive family and friends have put on in her honor to help others.

However, according to the American Red Cross, this blood drive is even more important given the blood shortage the area -- the whole country, even -- is experiencing.

Honoring the legacy of Wendi Winters

Scott Marder, spokesman for the American Red Cross National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, described Winters as an exceptional human being.

"She was a Red Cross volunteer, a church leader, a Girl Scout leader," Marder said. "Her actions [the day of the shooting] actually saved the lives of some of her colleagues."

In her name, more are being saved. Saturday marked the 17th Wendi Winters Blood Drive. Since the start of this specific blood drive, nearly 3,000 units of blood have been donated in Winters's honor, according to the Red Cross.

Gene Condon donates blood regularly, but honoring Wendi is why he came on Saturday.

"I didn't know her personally, but Wendi was one that was always coming out to support my kids' scouting events...and some other things around town," Condon said.

Severe blood shortage in Maryland

While winter is traditionally a time when blood supply is low, Marder stresses there's some factors making this season's shortage more severe.

"With the terrible winter weather we had and the worst flu season in 20 years, people were not ableto make it out to donate blood. So, the blood supply dropped 35%, that's a huge amount," he said.

Without a strong supply, Marder said, many people's lives are on the line.

"You have people who are in accidents, or cancer patients, or mothers who are giving birth who have complications," he said. "People can need blood transfusions for all kinds of reasons. We need to make sure the blood supply is there so patients' care does not get delayed."

You can make an appointment to donate blood or find a blood drive at your convenience by visiting their page, here.

You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.