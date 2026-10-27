"Serial burglar" sentenced in string of Baltimore hotel room robberies

A man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for breaking into several hotel rooms in downtown Baltimore.

Last month, Jamal Gardner, whom police described as a "serial burglar," pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree burglary, one count of theft of $1,500 to $25,000, and two counts of theft of $100 to $1,500.

On Oct. 22, Gardner was sentenced to 60 years with all but 24 years suspended. As a condition of his release, he is to be placed on five years of supervised probation, and he has to complete a drug program and stay away from all of the hotels that he burglarized.

"This sentence sends a clear message that targeting hotel guests and violating the sanctity of their rooms carries serious consequences," Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

Prosecutors said Gardner stole items from guest rooms at the Marriott Hotel on South Eutaw Street between December 2025 and February 2026.

Police said Gardner used a tool to force his way into hotel rooms, making off with cash, clothing, electronics, and jewelry.

Investigators said guests would return to their rooms to find the rooms ransacked and items missing. Victims were shown a photograph of Gardner but told police they have never seen him and didn't authorize Gardner access to their room.

Surveillance footage showed Gardner enter the hotel through a sixth floor stairwell, before reentering the stairwell carrying the items he stole, investigators said.

Police later found some of the stolen items at Gardner's home when he was arrested.

Gardner still faces 13 other pending cases for similar conduct.

"This Defendant's 13 other pending cases involving similar conduct underscore a persistent pattern of criminal behavior that demands accountability," said Bates.