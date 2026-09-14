Baltimore "serial burglar" pleads guilty to breaking into hotel rooms, stealing guests' belongings

A man police described as a "serial burglar" pleaded guilty Monday to burglarizing several hotel rooms in Baltimore.

Jamal Gardner pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of fourth-degree burglary, one count of theft of $1,500 to $25,000 and two counts of theft of $100 to $1,500.

Gardner faces up to 66 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 21.

Prosecutors said Gardner stole items from rooms at the Marriott Hotel on South Eutaw Street between December 2025 and February 2026.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Gardner using a tool to force his way into hotel rooms before stealing guests' belongings.

Police said guests returned to their room around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2025, and found their belongings ransacked and several items missing, including Bose headphones, a backpack, $400 in cash, credit cards, prescription glasses, a laptop, a duffle bag, a Garmin watch, men's clothing and a Ray Lewis jersey.

The victims were shown a photograph of Gardner and told police they did not know him or give him permission to enter their room.

Two days later, police said another group of hotel guests discovered several items missing, including a laptop, notebook, set of keys, Naval Academy graduation ring, AirPods and a North Face jacket.

CCTV footage showed Gardner entering the hotel's sixth floor through a staircase while carrying a wire tool, according to investigators. Police said he used the tool to enter a hotel room before later walking back down the staircase carrying the victims' belongings.

On Feb. 7, 2026, a woman reported that someone stole two iPhone chargers, a power connector, Solo Beats by Dre earphones and a Kendra Scott necklace from her hotel room.

Investigators later executed search and seizure warrants at Gardner's home, where police said some of the stolen belongings were recovered.

"People come to Baltimore to experience all that our city has to offer. They should be able to do so without worrying that they will become the victim of a crime," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "Having your hotel room burglarized is not just a property crime; it is a deeply violating experience that can stain an otherwise memorable visit to our city. We will not accept that as the price of doing business in Baltimore."

Bates said Gardner has 13 other pending cases with his office involving similar conduct.

"This defendant has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law, with 13 other pending cases with our office for similar conduct," Bates said. "That criminal history makes it clear that this was not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern of criminal behavior."

Gardner faces up to 66 years in prison at sentencing.

"We hope the court imposes significant prison time that reflects the seriousness of these offenses and the Defendant's position as a career criminal," Bates said. "Visitors deserve to feel safe in Baltimore, and our office will continue working to hold accountable those who prey on them."