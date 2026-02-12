Baltimore man sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking scheme

A Baltimore man was sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking scheme, according to the Maryland State's Attorney's Office.

Marvin Miller, 38, was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine following a federal investigation.

In 2023, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) started investigating a drug trafficking operation in Baltimore. In April 2023, law enforcement officials ran surveillance on a stash house that Miller operated for the group, according to court documents.

Investigators used cameras and electronic surveillance to keep tabs on Miller and his stash house. Their investigation revealed that Miller visited the stash house every day and met with co-conspirators there.

On December 19, 2023, Miller met with a customer, Elroy Johnson, inside the stash house, according to court records.

Johnson left the house with an item concealed inside his clothing and drove away, court records show. Law enforcement officers stopped Johnson's car for a traffic offense. During a search, they found one kilogram of cocaine under the driver's seat.

Investigators then applied for a warrant to search Miller's stash house and vehicle.

When officers tried to approach Miller at his stash house, he attempted to flee, court documents show. Officials caught him and he admitted to having cocaine and cash inside the home.

Investigators recovered one kilogram of cocaine and $671,685 stored in two suitcases, court documents show. They also recovered three cellphones.

Based on his messages, investigators believe Miller was planning to buy nearly 60 kilograms of cocaine with the money that was found in the stash house, according to court documents.