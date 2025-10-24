Baltimore County seeks developer for Security Square Mall revitalization project

Baltimore County and the owner of Security Square Mall are now accepting proposals to redevelop the site.

This Request for Proposal will determine which developer will lead the transformation of the commercial retail space in Woodlawn.

"This is the next step in a three-plus-year effort to really have a community-informed revitalization of Security Square," said Sameer Sidh, the senior deputy administrator for Baltimore County. "The effort to date includes over a dozen community meetings, development of a final vision report that was published in May of 2023."

"Couldn't keep me out of Security Mall..."

Baltimore County neighbors, like Ivory Russell Jr., have told WJZ that many memories have been made inside the Security Square Mall.

Russell explained to WJZ that shopping at the mall doesn't feel the same after seeing multiple stores close or relocate.

However, Russell said he is hopeful for the future, just like other longtime shoppers, Santia Singh.

"I want to see the big Christmas tree at Christmas," said Singh. "I want that same warm feeling that I used to get when I used to come to the mall. It's a place to convene with people."

"Bring back name-brand stores...it seems like everybody just deserted," said Russell.

Years-long process takes shape

After years of multiple community meetings, the development of a final vision report, three property acquisitions, and the passage of new tax credit legislation, Baltimore County leaders believe it's time to find a developer who will bring the community's vision to life.

"We issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to put both our property and the holdings of Security Square LLC, who's the owner of the mall, onto the market," said Sidh. "That's a combined nearly 70 acres of the 88-acre site that will be up for proposal."

The RFP invites proposals that incorporate the principles developed through the Reimagine Security Square initiative. Baltimore County's Master Plan 2030 designates the site as a Regional Commercial Node, with potential for residential, commercial, civic, and light industrial development.

Since the launch of Reimagine Security Square in 2022, Baltimore County has begun to acquire acreage at the site. Security Square Holding LLC owns 30 acres on the Security Square Mall site.

Backed by a combined $30 million in state and county investment, the county now owns 39 of the property's 88 acres, including the purchase of the 18-acre former Sears property in 2022, an additional 12 acres in 2023, and the January 2025 purchase of the nine-acre former Macy's building and associated property.

"Security Square Mall has long been a cornerstone of our community, and today marks an important step toward realizing its full potential," said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. "We're now ready to invite innovative partners to help us transform this site into a vibrant, inclusive space that reflects the needs and aspirations of Baltimore County residents. This is about more than redevelopment—it's about reimagining opportunity, economic growth, and community pride for generations to come."

It is unclear if and when construction will begin, but Sidh said that the county plans to select a developer in the spring.

"It always has had a sense of place, and I think that's what we're going to bring back, is a sense of place, but in a bigger, better, and transformative way," said Sidh.

Proposals accepted until December 22

County Councilman Izzy Patoka said they hope to reimagine the retail center as a mixed-use community.

"The repurposing of it and the redevelopment of it was to create green space, to create housing, to create walkable communities. I think we're moving in that direction," said Izzy Patoka, Baltimore County's District 2 councilman. "We're going to go back to the splendor years of Security Square Mall, but it's going to be for the 21st century."

Proposals to revitalize Security Square Mall will be accepted until December 22.