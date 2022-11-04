Security guard, accused shoplifter shoot, kill each other in Maryland grocery store

BALTIMORE -- A suspected shoplifter and a security guard died in a firefight Friday morning inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Prince George's County Police said.

A police spokesperson said officers responded around 10:25 a.m. to the Giant on Audrey Lane for the shooting, where they found the two suffering from gunshot wounds.

The security guard was pronounced dead on the scene, while the woman died after she was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators preliminarily believe the woman was attempting to shoplift when she was confronted by the security guard in the front area of the store.

During the encounter, the woman allegedly pulled out a gun from her backpack and began shooting at the guard, who then returned fire.

It's currently unclear how many shots were fired or how many times each person was shot.

Neither the man nor the woman has been identified.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and there's no threat to the community, police said.