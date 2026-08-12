Seasonably hot and humid in Baltimore, late week storms

We have a decent stretch of mid-August weather through Friday. Look for moderately hot and humid conditions with a few isolated showers and storms possible. While there is the chance of a passing shower or storm at times through Friday, most of the time will feature rain-free conditions.

Typical muggy weather, a few storms possible across Maryland

Wednesday looks partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Clouds will blend with sunshine, but the weather looks to stay dry.

If you're trying to view the Perseids meteor shower later tonight, the weather may give a few challenges. A disturbance will bringing a pretty solid overcast along with a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The timing looks to take place between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. The clouds will linger a bit longer even after showers exit.

Thursday will be hotter and a bit more humid. Highs top out around 90°. Feels like temperatures surge into the low to mid 90s. A passing shower or gusty thunderstorm is possible, but not a guarantee.

Friday will be very warm and muggy with a few passing showers and storms. The day, as a whole, will not be a washout. But, rain could send a few plans indoors. The rain should end Friday evening before big humidity relief arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Friday temperatures will top-out in the upper 80s. It will feel hotter when you factor in the mugginess.

Weekend weather is Saturday, few storms and muggier Sunday

Saturday is the pick day of the weekend.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will peak in the low to mid-80s on Saturday afternoon. If you're planning on going to the Ravens' first preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday evening, the forecast looks awesome by August standards.

The First Alert Weather team is forecasting quiet conditions, comfortable humidity and a kickoff temperature in the 70s.

There will be some changes to our weather on Sunday. Plan on more clouds, especially during the afternoon and evening hours with a growing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain and thunder increases heading into Monday before we dry out nicely for the middle of next week.