Seasonable Temperatures Across Maryland for Sunday

We'll enjoy seasonable weather over the next couple of days but will be monitoring the next round of potential severe weather for this coming Tuesday as the First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Day for severe storms Tuesday afternoon and the possibility of potential eventful weather on Wednesday.

Temperatures running seasonable to even below normal by week's end



We will keep temperatures near seasonable values to below normal levels over the next week as a few cold fronts pass through our area bringing rain and storms by midweek, but also keeping temperatures in the 80s through next weekend. Today and Monday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows drop back in the 60s with a few far northern and western communities dropping into the upper 50s during the predawn hours.

Strong storms possible Tuesday across Maryland

The next cold front will bring a chance of severe storms for Tuesday afternoon across the state with a risk of localized flooding rain as well in some of the stronger storms - especially if the storms are slow moving or multiple storms impact the same areas. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for the risk of damaging winds and localized flooding. Another round of storms is possible as the main front passed through our area on Wednesday. We will also be monitoring any poor air quality issues, as northerly winds might bring a return of wildfire smoke to our area later in the week.

The First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on these threats and will pass along updates throughout the week.