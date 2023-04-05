Seal ships off to sea after receiving treatment from Baltimore's National Aquarium

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile harp seal who was found suffering from dehydration on Rehoboth Beach in February has gone through rehabilitation at the National Aquarium in Baltimore and has been returned to the ocean.

The seal was returned to the Atlantic Ocean at a spot near 40th Street in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday, according to aquarium staff.

He had been exhibiting signs of dehydration, malnutrition, and sea lice prior to being admitted into the National Aquarium Animal Care and Rescue Center, aquarium staff said.

While at the rescue center, the juvenile harp seal received fluid therapy and was steered toward gaining a healthy weight of 53 pounds, according to aquarium staff.

He ate 14 pounds of fish per day—nearly a quarter of his body weight—in order to achieve that goal, aquarium staff said.