Schools briefly placed on lockdown after man shot in Loch Raven

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Friday morning in Loch Raven, Baltimore County Police said.

The agency said officers are on the scene around 10:45 a.m. at the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard.

Loch Raven Academy, White Oak School, Oakleigh Elementary, and Pleasant Plains Elementary were placed on lockdown for about an hour, Baltimore City Schools told WJz. The precaution was lifted around noon.

The man has been transported to an area hospital.

No further information is available. This is a developing story and will be updated.