Drier, hotter Sunday weather across Maryland

The risk of severe weather has come to an end across the Baltimore metro and surrounding areas, following a stormy portion of the afternoon.

Plan on a mostly dry evening forecast, outside of just a spotty storm or two. Temperatures will only slowly drop back from the 80s into the 70s. It'll be a very muggy evening.

Drier Sunday across Maryland

The second day of the weekend begins warm and muggy, with a dry morning forecast.

Temperatures soar into the low and mid-90s with lots of sunshine on Sunday afternoon. Despite it still feeling hot, it may not feel quite as muggy in your area on Sunday afternoon.

The forecast trends drier on Sunday and Monday, before storm chances increase on Tuesday. Only isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast on Sunday and Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 90s.

It'll feel like it's as hot as 105° in a few spots as mugginess builds back in.

Humidity and heat relief by the end of next week in Baltimore

The early week toasty weather will give way to slightly cooler and drier feeling conditions heading into mid-week. Both mornings and afternoon will trend a bit cooler later in the workweek. Humidity will also drop.