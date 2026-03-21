Baltimore detectives seek tips after two separate early morning shootings

Baltimore City detectives are investigating after two overnight shootings took place early Saturday morning.

A male was fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore, while another was injured in Northeast Baltimore.

Northeast district shooting

Police say they responded to an area hospital at 3:00 a.m. for reports of a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When units arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. The victim, who has been left unidentified, was listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the man had been shot in a residential area at the 3600 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Police have not yet released suspect information and ask anyone who might know any details related to the crime to contact the Northeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

Fatal Southeast district shooting

According to police, at 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Port Street for a reported shooting investigation.

When units arrived, they found a male victim who had been suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police did not identify the name of the victim nor release information related to the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.