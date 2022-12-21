Santa Claus drops in to bring presents to patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE - Santa Claus visited pediatric patients and their families at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Three-year-old Teddy Walton was one of the many children who got to watch Santa arrive on a helicopter.

"It's the first time out of his room in a while," said Ashley Walton. "So to leave your room to see Santa land on top of the building, it's perfection. And I think that's what he will remember. I don't think he'll remember the rest of this. But I think he will always remember that Santa landed on the roof."

During his annual visit, Santa spends time with the children and also hands out gifts.

Plus, "Snowflake Station" is open at the hospital Wednesday and Thursday. It's a free toy shop for parents and caregivers of hospitalized patients.

Santa gave Teddy a teddy bear wearing an elf hat.

"It's always stressful to be in the hospital with your children, but Christmastime just adds more emotion to it," Walton said. "And so for him to get to see Santa and know that Santa can find him anywhere, it is key. It is key to keeping him happy and feeling like he has the Christmas spirit."