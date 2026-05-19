San Francisco Police sought to arrest two Baltimore Police officers for allegedly raping a woman while she said she was unconscious, new records show.

The documents shed new light on a case in which a woman alleged she became intoxicated during a night out with the officers. The next day, she told authorities that she learned she had had sex, which she said she could not have consented to, given her intoxication.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: San Francisco Police sought to arrest Baltimore Police officers in sexual assault probe