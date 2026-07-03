Samuel Basallo hits 2-run homer to back Trevor Rogers as Orioles blank Reds 3-0

CINCINNATI (AP) - Samuel Basallo hit a two-run homer and Trevor Rogers pitched out of trouble for five innings as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Friday night.

The Orioles executed a double steal in the first inning and Gunnar Henderson scored when the throw to third base from Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson sailed into left field for an error.

Basallo's 13th homer came off starter Brady Singer to make it 3-0 in the third.

It was the 20th home run allowed by Singer in 17 starts this season, surpassing the 19 homers he gave up last year in 32 starts.

Rogers (6-7) limited Cincinnati to two hits and struck out four. But he matched a career high with five walks, a total he also reached May 4 against the New York Yankees.

Rico Garcia tossed two innings and Yennier Cano worked the eighth. With reliever Ryan Helsley placed on the injured list before the game, Tyler Wells pitched the ninth to finish the four-hitter.

It was the first save for Wells since Sept. 28, 2023, against the Boston Red Sox to clinch the AL East title.

Singer (3-8) permitted three runs - two earned - and three hits in five innings. He struck out six and also tied a career high with five walks.

The previous time Singer issued five walks was July 13, 2022, against the Detroit Tigers.

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, 24, got his 150th career stolen base in the third inning to become the youngest Reds player (since 1900) to reach that mark since Eric Davis at age 25.

Up next

Reds RHP Hunter Greene comes off the injured list to make his season debut Saturday night. RHP Brandon Young (6-2, 3.11 ERA) goes for the Orioles.