Meet the four-legged heroes protecting Sail250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore

Military personnel want you to get to know their furry co-workers who will also be working Sail250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore.

Military working dogs are expected to keep you and your family safe throughout the festivities.

Working dogs at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling gave WJZ a look at the training that goes into the job.

"We want them basically to trust their nose almost more than their eyes," said Naval District Washington Military Working Dog Handler Lt. Gregory Bottom.

Lt. Bottom showed WJZ's Kaicey Baylor Malek, one of the K9s on the team. He and other K-9s go through daily training whether on an obstacle course or re-enacting different scenarios with a handler in a bite suit.

"We also do what they call random anti-terrorism measures where we go out to random bases around the National Capital Region and we perform random vehicle inspections or building searches," Lt. Bottom said.

The working dogs must be able to identify signs of hostility and always be on alert, according to Lt. Bottom.

"We also respond to calls for services for things like active shooters, unattended bags, suspicious persons, felony traffic stops," he said.

He adds it's important for them to develop a rapport with their handlers.

"They're dogs first," Lt. Bottom said. "They like to get treats and snacks and take naps and play tug of war."

But they're not to be messed with. Lt. Bottom says these dogs don't really interact with others besides their handlers. So, it's best to give them some space.

"Any dog can feel crowded in and feel like they need to defend themselves. So, that's really the biggest thing," he said.